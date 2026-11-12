Who Let The Dogs Out? Giants QB Jameis Winston Drops Iconic Line In Pre-Snap Cadence

Even as a backup quarterback now, New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston can find a way to bring more and more joy to the game.

During his limited action on Thursday night against the Washington Commanders, Winston got some playing time in some special quarterback sneak packages on offense. However, it was his hard snap count that's making waves across social media and with fans.

Even with the Commanders' defense holding their ground, Winston decided to run out his own version of "Who Let the Dogs Out" in hopes of drawing them offsides. Though the unorthodox snap-count tactic wasn't successful, it still drew plenty of laughs on the field.

The song "Who Let the Dogs Out" by the Baha Men was released in 2000 and gained notoriety after it was featured in the animated movie, "Rugrats in Paris: The Movie" that same year. It's also become a popular song in sports, and the Baha Men even did a spin-off version of the song called "Who Let The Mets Out" for the New York Mets during their World Series run in 2000.

Now, in 2026, Winston is making the song relevant again.

As for his play, Winston was only on the field for two rush attempts and gained one total yard on his sneaks. But he remains one of the most fun and outgoing personalities in the league, dropping numerous press conference quotes that have gone viral.

So, even though the Giants fell 24-21, Winston still found a way to make the highlight reel.