Is IShowSpeed 'Ducking' Tyreek Hill or Would He Beat The NFL WR If They Raced?

Tyreek Hill has a new challenger.

Soon after his race against Olympic gold-medalist Noah Lyles was canceled, Hill called out a new adversary, social media content creator IShowSpeed.

Now, you might be asking why would Hill go from trying to race a world-class sprinter to a YouTube sensation?

Maybe it's because Speed has accomplished something that Hill is still chasing — taking down a proven speedster.

Two weeks ago, Speed successfully challenged Ashton Hall, a former Alcorn State 800-meter runner and football player, beating him four straight times in head-to-head sprints. In one of the races, Speed dusted Hall at the start so badly that he stumbled to the ground.

Following the final race, Speed taunted Hall, saying, "Get the f--- out of here. That was embarrassing."

Now, Hall specialized in middle-distance events throughout his collegiate career, so a short-distance, all-out sprint is not his forte. Still, it was convincing that Speed could beat a technically sound runner four straight times.

Speed also put up a fight against the Paris Olympic 100-meter Champion, Lyles, in a 50-meter exhibition hosted by Mr. Beast in December of last year. He finished the race in 5.93 seconds, losing to Lyles by just 0.08 seconds.

But, could Speed really beat Tyreek Hill, who's earned the nickname "Cheetah" because he's made a living dominating defenders on short-spurt, sprint-based routes throughout his 9-year NFL career?

Hill certainly doesn't think so, and he wants to test his theory.

"Speed is the fastest streamer," Hill said. "But, you still can't beat me — and stop ducking me dog. I'm waiting on my turn. I live in Miami just like you live in Miami. Let's go. Let's get this thing going."

Speed has yet to respond to Hill, but if they were to race, would Hill win like he claims he would?

Let's take a look. Back at the 2016 NFL combine, Hill posted an official 40-meter dash time of 4.29 seconds. The fastest speed that Hill has ever hit on a football field was 23.34 miles per hour during his rookie season in 2016. Nine years later, he was still able to post the third-best top-speed of any NFL ball-carrier during the 2024 NFL season at 22.01 mph. In June, Hill competed in the 100-meter event at the Last Chance Sprint Series meet in California, winning the race by running 10.15 seconds.

At his most recent top speed of 22.01 mph, it would take Hill about 5.10 seconds to run 50 meters, which would put him well ahead of the 5.93 50-meter time that Speed recorded when racing Lyles. But, sustaining your top speed over 50 meters is unrealistic, so let's take Hill's 50-meter split for his 100-meter time, which would be, approximately, 5.80 seconds.

That, too, is faster than Speed ran in his race against Lyles in December. However, he might have put some work in and shaved off a few seconds based off the way that he looked against Hall. But, has he done enough to be able to dust the Miami Dolphins' receiver?

The answer is unclear, but if Speed does accept Hill's challenge, we could very well see a social media content creator push one of the NFL's fastest players to the finish line.

