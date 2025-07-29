National Football League Trey Hendrickson Reportedly Set To End Holdout, Will Report To Bengals Camp Published Jul. 29, 2025 7:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The last big name that's holding out of training camp will report to his team soon.

Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024, is ending his holdout amid a contract dispute, according to multiple reports. Hendrickson and the Bengals still don't have a deal in place yet, though, with it being unlikely he'll practice until he has a new contract, NFL Media reported.

Even though Hendrickson remains without a new deal, his decision to leave Florida and head back to Cincinnati is being viewed as a "good-faith gesture" to try and continue contract talks, ESPN reported. It'll also save Hendrickson some money as the Bengals could fine him $50,000 for each day he missed during training camp.

Hendrickson and the Bengals have been at odds over his contract since the start of the offseason. He was granted permission to seek a trade at one point, but no deal was ever reached. As Hendrickson enters the final year of his deal and is owed $16 million, the contracts for top edge rushers have grown exponentially this offseason. T.J. Watt became the latest to earn a rich deal at the position, agreeing to a three-year, $123 million ($41 million per year) deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Hendrickson wasn't shy in expressing his displeasure over his contract situation, either. He only showed up for Cincinnati's voluntary workouts once, telling reporters how frustrated he was about the situation.

"We’ve tried to keep it the least amount personal as possible, but at some point in this process it becomes personal," Hendrickson told reporters on May 13. "Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or how many ever days it is, that if I don’t show up, I will be fined, alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame.

"The lack of communication post draft made it imminently clear to my party — meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people — that this might not work out."

After missing the majority of the Bengals' voluntary practices, Hendrickson skipped out on organized team activities (OTAs) in June. He was eligible to receive up to $105,000 in fines as a result.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson has been a big reason for the Bengals' sudden rise in recent years. After signing a four-year, $60 million deal to join the Bengals in free agency during the 2021 offseason, Hendrickson has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons. He has recorded at least 14.0 sacks in three of his first four seasons in Cincinnati, recording 56.0 total sacks since joining the Bengals.

Additionally, Hendrickson has also been good at generating pressure. He had 83 pressures and was second in pass rush win rate last season (24%). He's also finished in the top 10 in pass rush win rate among edge rushers in all four years he's been with the Bengals.

