5 QBs Highlight The NFL's 12 Biggest Comeback Candidates For 2026

Every year, we see established NFL players bounce back from prior injuries or on-field struggles to deliver standout seasons. The players who produce the biggest bounce-back performances are recognized as nominees for AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Recent winners of the award include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco.

Who are the top candidates to make big comebacks in 2026? In descending order, here are my top 12:

Coming off a torn Achilles, there’s no telling exactly when Jones will be 100 percent or if he can get back to the level he was playing at in the first half of last season. Remember, mobility is a big part of his game. But Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million extension with the Colts in March, says he's a full-go for training camp. Plus, this will be his second year with coach Shane Steichen, whose offense suits the veteran QB.

On the downside, longtime Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to Pittsburgh during the offseason and returning wideout Alec Pierce faces a months-long recovery from ankle surgery, so the receiving corps around Jones may not be as potent.

Entering Colts training camp, Daniel Jones said he is fully cleared from his 2025 Achilles injury. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Kraft was enjoying a breakout 2025 season before tearing his ACL in Week 9. Once healthy, the former third-round pick has a great chance to continue his ascension. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs’ departure in free agency should open up more opportunities for Kraft in Green Bay's passing game.

Kittle tore his Achilles in January, which would suggest he’ll miss most of the 2026 season. But the five-time All-Pro tight end is hoping for an early return based on the medical feedback he’s received. If that happens, it would be a major boost for a 49ers team that should be among the NFC’s top contenders once again.

The Broncos won 14 games with Nix under center last season, and he led all quarterbacks in game-winning drives. His adversity was missing the AFC Championship Game after fracturing his right ankle against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

He had surgery and later underwent a follow-up procedure to remove bone spurs, but he is expected to be a full-go without limitations in training camp. The 2024 first-round pick could make a big third-year leap with the acquisition of former Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Bo Nix (10) was back on the field with Denver's quarterbacks for Broncos minicamp in mid-June. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

After Bosa suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 last season, the Niners’ pass rush fell apart. San Francisco ranked last in sacks, second-to-last in pressure rate and third-to-last in pressures in 2025, according to Next Gen Stats. So the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is positioned to make an outsized impact in 2026.

Warner has had a full offseason of work after suffering a season-ending right ankle injury last October, so the four-time All-Pro has a good chance of picking up from where he left off.

With the return of OLB Dre Greenlaw, who spent last season with Denver after six years with the 49ers, a healthy Warner could be even more difficult for opposing offenses to contain.

The Giants hope to have Nabers, who tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 4, ready for the start of the season. With a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, the former LSU star receiver could put together a season that rivals or exceeds his standout rookie campaign in 2024 (109 catches, 1,204 yards, 7 TDs).

Malik Nabers reacts after being injured against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Parsons will likely miss the start of 2026 after tearing his ACL in December. But he’s expected to be 100 percent for what the Packers expect to be a deep playoff run, elevating Green Bay into the contention conversation with his ability to wreak havoc.

After ranking third in receiving yards as a rookie, Thomas went through a sophomore slump in 2025, finishing with just 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns. All signs point to the ex-LSU star getting back on track in 2026 after dealing with wrist, shoulder and ankle injuries last season.

He’ll also be in his second season in Liam Coen’s offense. During OTAs, a healthy Thomas displayed his growing chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Murray missed the final 11 games last season due to a foot injury and signed with the Vikings in March after his release by the Cardinals. In Minnesota, he has a quarterback-friendly head coach in Kevin O’Connell and the best supporting cast of his career, positioning him to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season.

After Mahomes tore his ACL and the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time in his career, look for the two-time NFL MVP to return in 2026 with a vengeance. He's been cleared for full practice participation after his December knee surgery.

If WR1 Rashee Rice — returning from his own knee procedure — is healthy, Mahomes has a promising skill group around him. The addition of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City backfield will take pressure off Mahomes in the pass game, too.

With five Super Bowl appearances already under his belt, Patrick Mahomes enters the 2026 season in a strange position — coming off an injury and a losing record for the Chiefs. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Daniels missed 10 games in 2025 due to a dislocated left elbow, a knee sprain and a hamstring strain. As a result, the Commanders won just five games after making the NFC Championship Game the season prior.

A healthy Daniels is capable of producing like an elite quarterback, making Washington a dark-horse contender in the NFC.