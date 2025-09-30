National Football League Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Who Settles In Behind Eagles, Bills? Published Sep. 30, 2025 9:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just two undefeated teams remain in the NFL after Week 4, but there's a ton of uncertainty in the league's hierarchy through the first quarter (or so) of the season. Tom Brady's latest power rankings reflect that.

As Brady has iterated all season long, the Philadelphia Eagles will remain at No. 1 until someone takes them down. With the Buffalo Bills also sitting at 4-0, the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers have all made compelling cases to be named the best non-undefeated team so far in 2025.

Now that October is here, let's take a look at who Brady has in his most recent top 10 as we head into Week 5.

Tom Brady’s Week 4 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady’s thoughts: "The defending champs are 4-0, and they're in the driver's seat through the first four weeks. One of the reasons I chose to play in Tampa was knowing how hard it is for away teams to handle the heat! So, I was very impressed by a bunch of guys from the Northeast winning in 100-degree temps.

"You know the top two aren't changing until someone beats one of these teams. The Bills got a surprising test from the Saints, but they stayed undefeated, which is all that really matters in my book. And look out, it's about to get really cold up in Buffalo."

Josh Allen and James Cook have made the Bills' offense dynamic through the first four weeks of the season. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"The Lions finally got a break from their gauntlet of an early schedule and dominated Cleveland in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams. After a hiccup in Week 1, Dan Campbell is back to biting kneecaps and moving up the board to No. 3."

"Matt Stafford did it again in the fourth quarter, and the Rams handed the Colts their first loss to move up to No. 4 this week. L.A.'s a certified team that you don't want to play in this league. Trust me, that's one of the biggest compliments I can give out."

Matthew Stafford threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' Week 4 win over the Colts. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"The Bucs stay in the top five this week after dropping a tough one at home against Philly. I liked the fight they showed in the second half. So, I'm not super worried about my friends in The Krewe."

"We're in LA next for America's Game of the Week. Can Washington get back in the top 10, or will the Chargers break into the top five? Stakes are going to be high out West."

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers make their season debut in Tom Brady's power rankings after beating the Vikings in Ireland. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

