Tom Brady: NFL's emphasis on player safety has aided his reign

Tom Brady doesn't need any extra help in his effort to be great.

If there was ever a blueprint on being a successful NFL quarterback, Brady is its undisputed author.

The things he's done at the pro level are hard to even fathom, and at age 44, he's still recognized league-wide as one of the premier players at his position.

He has a number of favorable factors to thank for his long-substantiated success. Those include a strictly regimented diet, rigorous training and sleep schedules, great play-calling, and an outstanding defense to bolster his endeavors.

But according to TB12 himself, the NFL's numerous rule changes over the course of his professional tenure have played a role in his dominant reign as well.

On Brady's recent podcast, entitled "Let's Go!" on Sirius XM, Colin Cowherd had the opportunity to ask the QB a question about the evolution the league has undergone since he's been an NFL QB.

And on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd shared Brady's response, which was a profound look at the game through his focal lens:

"The game that I played 20 years ago is very different than the game now, in the sense that now it's more skills competition than it is physical football," Brady said. "At one point, the only way to be skilled was to be tough.

"For example, the onus of protecting another player is now on the opponent, as opposed to yourself [as the quarterback].

"The 600th TD pass I ever threw in my career was to Mike Evans yesterday. Ten years ago, I never would have thrown that football, because the safety was standing right there, and he essentially can't hit the way that he used to be able to hit him. … There are a lot of players, like Ray Lewis, that I didn't throw the ball between the hashes because Ray Lewis was going to knock them out of the game. I think the onus of protecting the receivers should be on the quarterbacks, not on the defensive backs. … I don't believe in cheap shots … but that's like being in a boxing ring and saying ‘don’t hit your opponent too hard, because you might hurt him.'"

Colin Cowherd had the opportunity to as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady one question, and Brady gave what Colin thought was a very thoughtful answer.

The NFL has certainly placed a greater emphasis on player safety in recent years.

Not only are quarterbacks treated with the utmost care by officials, running backs and receivers are now afforded similar privileges.

In today's era, a wideout running across the middle of the field can elicit a flag if he's hit by a defender before making a "football move." Whereas in the past, the middle was a far more dangerous place.

These restrictions have opened the floodgates for potent passing attacks like the one headed by Brady.

"We know why the league is doing this," Cowherd said. "[NFL commissioners] Roger Goodell's biggest fear is somebody dying, or getting seriously hurt. It's the biggest fear of the business. They have made the game much safer, and much friendlier over the middle. I'm for it. The concerns for concussions are real, and the league has done a really good job. Practice is easier, the rules are better. It's never been safer, but athletes are getting bigger, faster and stronger. Patrick Mahomes got hit this weekend, and I was just wincing, I said ‘I’m not going to watch the replay.'"

These safety practices have allowed the likes of Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and more to chart paths that may have been blocked off at the start of Brady's career.

As for Brady, he's seemingly immune to time, and like a chameleon, he changes to adapt to his surroundings.

These new surroundings have created a habitat that's allowed him to thrive well into his 40s.

