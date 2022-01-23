Tom Brady Tom Brady mulling retirement at season's end, reports say 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady is finally thinking about hanging 'em up.

Reports Sunday from several NFL insiders revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and consensus GOAT is considering retirement, and will take several weeks after the season to determine his future.

"Brady's departure is a topic that quietly has come up within the Tampa Bay organization for weeks now, and there has been internal uncertainty about what the future holds for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and all-time NFL passing leader," read an ESPN report from Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Brady, 44, has a year left on his contract and has long made it known that he would like to play until age 45 or beyond, but it seems the outcome of this season could have an effect on Brady's decision to return or walk away.

"Brady, 44, plans to take time after the season ends –– a month or longer –– to assess how he feels physically and mentally while also gauging his family's desires," said the ESPN report. " … Some sources believe that if the Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champions, it would increase the likelihood that Brady could walk away from the game."

Win and Brady is gone? Talk about being stuck between a rock and hard place for Tampa Bay.

"The Bucs would be willing to bend over backward to entice Brady to continue playing, if that's what he ultimately decides to do," the report said.

Brady arrived in Tampa prior to last season and in his first season with the franchise, helped carry the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002.

He did it via road wins at Washington (31-23), at New Orleans (30-20), at Green Bay (31-26), and a 31-9 demolition of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Now, Brady and the Bucs are a single win away from another NFC Championship Game berth after dominating the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend (31-15). They will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

If Brady were to leave after this season, the Buccaneers would presumably be in the market for a free-agent quarterback, or, a rebuild, considering Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask fill out the rest of their QB depth chart this season.

"At times throughout this season, Brady has felt committed to returning in 2022 regardless of the outcome, simply because he feels he owes it to an organization that doesn't have a clear quarterback succession plan," Sunday's report said.

It seems possible that Brady could be willing to do the Bucs a solid.

But if he delivers Tampa two Super Bowls in two seasons, it doesn't get much more solid than that, if the GOAT does indeed intend to walk away.

This is a developing story.

