National Football League
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett not ruled out to play against Titans Thursday
National Football League

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett not ruled out to play against Titans Thursday

Published Oct. 30, 2023 4:08 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is leaving the door "ajar" for Kenny Pickett to play on Thursday when Tennessee visits Acrisure Stadium.

Pickett left Sunday's 20-10 loss to Jacksonville late in the second quarter with a rib injury. He warmed up briefly at the end of halftime but did not take the field again. Backup Mitch Trubisky played the entirety of the second half as Pittsburgh fell to 4-3.

Tomlin said Pickett will try to practice at least once before facing the Titans (3-4).

"I need to see physical preparation in order to consider him, certainly," Tomlin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Pickett could play, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not. The three-time Pro Bowler left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.

The Steelers defense forced three turnovers and bent but rarely broke against the Jaguars with Fitzpatrick on the sideline, though the one touchdown they gave up — a 56-yard strike from Trevor Lawrence to running back Travis Etienne — came when Lawrence took advantage of an overly aggressive Damontae Kazee, who briefly bit on a shallower route and was out of position when Lawrence's pass sailed over his head.

Kazee, who also picked off Lawrence in the end zone in the second quarter, will likely start with Fitzpatrick out.

Pittsburgh's run defense could get a potential boost by the return of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Heyward hasn't played since needing groin surgery after getting hurt in a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. The 34-year-old returned to practice last Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Iowa announces it will part ways with OC Brian Ferentz after this season

Iowa announces it will part ways with OC Brian Ferentz after this season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes