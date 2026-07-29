Seattle Seahawks Over/Under Win Total: Super Bowl Encore?

The Seattle Seahawks had a year to remember in 2025.

They won a franchise-record 14 games, emerged from the NFL's toughest division by winning the NFC West title, and capped their dream season off by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

So what will Seattle do as an encore this season?

Let's check out the Seahawks' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Seattle Seahawks

Over 10.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 10.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

What to know: Seattle defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, capturing its second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Hawks were excellent on both sides of the ball, finishing third in the NFL in points per game (28.4) and first in the league in points allowed per game (17.2).

However, a lot has changed since February. Kenneth Walker III signed a big contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker was a huge part of Seattle's Super Bowl run, rushing for 313 yards in three playoff games. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seahawks lost Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen, three key contributors last season.

Odds: This upcoming season, Seattle is the +205 second choice to win the NFC West, the +600 second choice to win the NFC and the +1100 fourth choice to win the Super Bowl.