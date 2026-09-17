Seahawks vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a Week 2 NFL showdown on FOX.

The defending Super Bowl champions opened their 2026 campaign with a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. However, quarterback Sam Darnold exited in the first quarter and will miss Seattle’s Week 2 matchup. Drew Lock will start in his absence.

After falling behind 10-0, the Seahawks scored 13 unanswered points to begin 2026 the same way they ended 2025: with a win over the Patriots. Seattle’s defense picked off Drake Maye three times and held an explosive New England offense to just 10 points.

The Seahawks allowed an NFL-low 17.2 points per game last season, and their defense already appears poised for another dominant year.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals pulled off the biggest upset of Week 1, beating the Chargers on the road as 9.5-point underdogs. An Arizona defense that ranked near the bottom of several categories last season held Los Angeles to 14 points, 209 passing yards and 3.9 yards per carry while recording three sacks and generating consistent pressure throughout the game.

Jacoby Brissett also impressed, completing 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.

Can Arizona pull off two straight upsets to begin the season?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Seahawks vs. Cardinals at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 20.

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Seahawks @ Cardinals Odds

Moneyline

Seahawks: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Cardinals: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)

Spread

Seahawks -3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Cardinals +3.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 41.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 41.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Seahawks @ Cardinals Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Drew Lock impressed in relief in Week 1, completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. However, the Patriots were not expecting to face him. But the Cardinals will be. Arizona has now had a full week to prepare for Lock and build its defensive game plan around stopping him.

It might be an overreaction to one game, but the Cardinals looked like a solid team capable of exceeding expectations in their first season under head coach Mike LaFleur. Their defense looked completely transformed from a year ago, and Arizona now has a legitimate chance to go 2-0, especially with a backup quarterback coming to town.

The Cardinals also have no shortage of offensive weapons as Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, Marvin Harrison Jr. and company will look to put up big numbers once again.

Take Arizona to keep this game close and cover the 3.5-point spread.

The Pick: Cardinals +3.5

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals