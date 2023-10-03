Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon's Defensive Rookie of the Year odds improve

Updated Oct. 3, 2023 3:20 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon played a pivotal role in their Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants

Witherspoon tallied seven tackles, two sacks, and a late third-quarter pick-six that he took 97 yards back to the house. 

Monday's performance has significantly shortened his odds for taking home Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's currently at +340 to win the award, having entered the game at +2000. 

Some wondered if the Seahawks made the right decision in selecting Witherspoon over Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft. FOX Sports NFC West Writer Eric Williams spoke with Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll after the game, and he double-downed on his decision to select Witherspoon.

"This is why we took him," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. "To be active and show that he gets this game of football. It comes easy to him, and he's an explosive, dynamic football player."

Now, Witherspoon is positioned just behind Carter (-110) in the race for DROY. 

