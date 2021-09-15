National Football League Saints vs. Panthers odds: How to bet, picks, more 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers (1-0) in a Week 2 divisional matchup.

New Orleans dominated Green Bay Sunday, led by quarterback Jameis Winston. The signal-caller threw 5 touchdowns and helped the Saints win outright as 4-point underdogs.

Carolina also won their first game of the season, defeating New York 19-14. Quarterback Sam Darnold made his debut for the Panthers by passing for a touchdown and running in another.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for New Orleans versus Carolina, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ CAROLINA PANTHERS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

81% of bets and 78% of money are currently on the Saints to cover the spread

Point spread: New Orleans -3.5 (The Saints have to win by 4 or more points; otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -175 to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Panthers +150 to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/ under: 44.5 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "Love the Saints here. So, if you didn't watch the game, you'd look at Darnold's numbers and see a rushing touchdown, a passer rating of 102, and a touchdown to Robby Anderson. But, if you really examine the game, there were lots of wasted opportunities. They should've won this game by three touchdowns.

"Zach Wilson was completely under duress and overwhelmed for a half on the road, and Carolina could not pull away. They could not pull away, remember it was a one-possession game late."

"I like the pass rush by the Saints and I do not like Carolina's offensive front. I think Darnold will be pressured into some mistakes."

"I like the Saints strongly here."

PICK: Saints (-3.5) to win by 4 or more points

