Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL? Gronk debunks rumors, 'Crazy ... no football' Updated Feb. 26, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET

Rumors spread online Tuesday that former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was coming out of retirement.

And they are false.

"Crazy, bro. They must know something about me that I don’t," Gronkowski told FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. "I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football."

Gronkowski, who turns 36 in May and works as a studio analyst for NFL on FOX, won four Super Bowls and earned four first-team All-Pro selections across 11 seasons. The future Hall of Famer spent nine years with the New England Patriots (2010-18) and then, following a one-year hiatus, two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21), reuniting with Tom Brady.

Gronk is third all time among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (92), sixth in receiving yards (9,286) and 10th in receptions (621).

