National Football League
Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL? Gronk debunks rumors, 'Crazy ... no football'
National Football League

Is Rob Gronkowski returning to the NFL? Gronk debunks rumors, 'Crazy ... no football'

Updated Feb. 26, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET

Rumors spread online Tuesday that former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was coming out of retirement.

And they are false.

"Crazy, bro. They must know something about me that I don’t," Gronkowski told FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. "I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gronkowski, who turns 36 in May and works as a studio analyst for NFL on FOX, won four Super Bowls and earned four first-team All-Pro selections across 11 seasons. The future Hall of Famer spent nine years with the New England Patriots (2010-18) and then, following a one-year hiatus, two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21), reuniting with Tom Brady.

Gronk is third all time among tight ends in receiving touchdowns (92), sixth in receiving yards (9,286) and 10th in receptions (621).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker 'concerning'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes