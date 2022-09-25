National Football League
Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show
National Football League

Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show

1 hour ago

Global icon Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, the musician and the NFL announced Sunday on Twitter.

It will be the nine-time Grammy winner's first performance at the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and broadcast by FOX. This will also be the first Super Bowl for FOX’s new lead broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. 

This past Friday, Apple Music was announced as the new naming-rights sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. Roc Nation will serve as an executive producer for the telecast and the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

Rihanna is the second-best-selling female music artist of all time, with sales of over 250 million records worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. "Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

Hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg headlined Super Bowl LVI's halftime performance at SoFi Stadium, which saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

