National Football League Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh agree to 3-year contract extension Updated Mar. 28, 2025 7:23 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh's contract by three years, taking him through the 2028 season.

The 62-year-old Harbaugh is the Ravens' all-time winningest coach with a 172-104 record over 17 seasons, not including going 13-11 in the playoffs. He is the second-longest-tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin, who has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 years.

Baltimore has made the playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh, who coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in the 2012 season.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of his contract.

The Ravens are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them win the NFC North for a second consecutive season and beat the Steelers in the wild-card round before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

