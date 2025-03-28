Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh agree to 3-year contract extension
The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh's contract by three years, taking him through the 2028 season.
The 62-year-old Harbaugh is the Ravens' all-time winningest coach with a 172-104 record over 17 seasons, not including going 13-11 in the playoffs. He is the second-longest-tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin, who has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 years.
Baltimore has made the playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh, who coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in the 2012 season.
Harbaugh was entering the final year of his contract.
The Ravens are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them win the NFC North for a second consecutive season and beat the Steelers in the wild-card round before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
NFL makes 'nose wipe' celebration a penalty; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb responds
Ashton Jeanty reveals his NFL goal: ‘To be the best that’s ever played the game’
Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson in dogfighting case
-
Bears among 6 teams whose aggressiveness shows they're desperate for contention
Why the 2025 NFL Draft is made for mimicking the Eagles' championship formula
2025 NFL Draft: Ranking top 5 running backs, tight ends and wide receivers
-
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Raiders sign former Buccaneers LB Devin White
NFL Confidential: Where the 49ers stand with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk
Cam Ward's pro day puts debate to rest: He's the No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
-
NFL makes 'nose wipe' celebration a penalty; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb responds
Ashton Jeanty reveals his NFL goal: ‘To be the best that’s ever played the game’
Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson in dogfighting case
-
Bears among 6 teams whose aggressiveness shows they're desperate for contention
Why the 2025 NFL Draft is made for mimicking the Eagles' championship formula
2025 NFL Draft: Ranking top 5 running backs, tight ends and wide receivers
-
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Raiders sign former Buccaneers LB Devin White
NFL Confidential: Where the 49ers stand with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk
Cam Ward's pro day puts debate to rest: He's the No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft