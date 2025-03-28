National Football League
Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh agree to 3-year contract extension
National Football League

Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh agree to 3-year contract extension

Updated Mar. 28, 2025 7:23 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh's contract by three years, taking him through the 2028 season.

The 62-year-old Harbaugh is the Ravens' all-time winningest coach with a 172-104 record over 17 seasons, not including going 13-11 in the playoffs. He is the second-longest-tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin, who has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 years.

Baltimore has made the playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh, who coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in the 2012 season.

Harbaugh was entering the final year of his contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope?

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope?

The Ravens are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them win the NFC North for a second consecutive season and beat the Steelers in the wild-card round before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL mock draft (all-trade version): Every team deals away its first pick

2025 NFL mock draft (all-trade version): Every team deals away its first pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes