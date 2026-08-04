Ravens Reportedly Extend Star Receiver Zay Flowers On $140 Million Deal

Lamar Jackson's No. 1 wide receiver is in the Chesapeake Bay Area to stay.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday morning that they signed wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers to an extension. The contract is a four-year, $140 million deal that includes $108 million guaranteed, per ESPN.

Flowers' $35 million average annual value puts him in a tie with Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson at fourth among NFL wide receivers.

Flowers, whom Baltimore selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College, is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him total career-highs in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,211, which was seventh in the NFL), while tallying five receiving touchdowns and averaging 14.1 yards per receptions.

The year prior (2024), Flowers totaled 74 receptions for 1,059 yards (14.3 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. Flowers has led the Ravens in both receptions and receiving yards in each of his three seasons in the sport (2023-25).

Jackson, Flowers & Co. have a new offensive coordinator this season in Declan Doyle, who will be Baltimore's offensive playcaller under new head coach Jesse Minter. The Ravens are coming off an 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs.