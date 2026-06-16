Ranking The 8 Best Fits For QB Brendan Sorsby In The NFL Supplemental Draft

Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to apply for entry into the NFL Supplemental Draft, according to NFL Network, which would end the controversy surrounding his college eligibility amid his gambling scandal.

What does that mean for NFL teams? There’s now another young, talented quarterback to evaluate as a potential roster addition this summer.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang recently gave Sorsby a second-round grade for 2027. Rang added that Sorsby is a cross between Baker Mayfield and Jaxson Dart and that, without the off-field concerns, the Texas Tech transfer could have been selected in the 2026 draft before Alabama’s Ty Simpson, who went No. 13 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season at Cincinnati, Brendan Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the NFL Supplemental Draft, teams can bid one of their draft picks for the following year on a player, who is then awarded to the bidding team that finished highest in a weighted lottery order.

No one has been selected in the NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019, when the Arizona Cardinals used a fifth-round bid on Washington State safety Jalen Thompson. The most recent quarterback selected was Ohio State's Terrelle Pryor, in 2011 by the Raiders with a third-round bid.

If no team submits a bid on Sorsby, he’d become an undrafted free agent, free to sign anywhere. But given his talent, that’s unlikely to happen.

If Sorsby’s entry into the NFL Supplemental Draft is approved, here are eight NFL teams that make sense as landing spots, ranked in descending order:

The Vikings’ long-term quarterback outlook is unclear. They signed former Pro Bowler Kyler Murray this offseason to compete with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who has battled injuries and on-field struggles through two seasons. Taking Sorsby could open the door for a McCarthy trade.

Former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (right) is battling Vikings holdover J.J. McCarthy (left) for Minnesota's starting job. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Starter Baker Mayfield is entering the last year of his contract, and he told reporters in early June that his camp is not close on a new deal with the Bucs. If Tampa doesn’t see the gap closing, Sorsby is an option to be Mayfield’s successor.

The Dolphins signed former Titans and Packers QB Malik Willis to a three-year deal, but it’s essentially a two-year commitment, as the contract has no guaranteed money beyond 2027. Sorsby would represent both an insurance policy on Willis' performance and a potential long-term successor.

Third-year pro Michael Penix Jr. and veteran Tua Tagovailoa are currently battling to be QB1, but it’s unclear whether either is a viable option as the long-term starter under new coach Kevin Stefanski. Penix, who has started 12 games in two seasons, is currently recovering from his third torn ACL in the past eight years, while Tagovailoa struggled over the past two years as the Dolphins' starter.

New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski (center) will pick between incumbent Michael Penix Jr. (left) and former Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa (right) as Atlanta's 2026 quarterback. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Steelers need a quarterback for 2027 and beyond, as the coming year will be Aaron Rodgers’ last in the NFL. Pittsburgh used a third-round pick in the spring on Drew Allar, but it’s unclear if the former Penn State starter can be more than a backup.

Browns coach Todd Monken called a pursuit of Sorsby a "slippery slope" earlier this month, but you can never say never. Monken made clear that the opinion was his own, so the front office and ownership could have a different outlook on the matter. Veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year pro Shedeur Sanders are currently in a competition to be the starting quarterback, but the team doesn’t have a long-term QB1.

Shedeur Sanders (2) looks on as Deshaun Watson runs a drill during a Browns voluntary veteran minicamp in April. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Starter Geno Smith is under contract for just the 2026 season, so Sorsby could sit and learn for a year in New York. The Jets selected Cade Klubnick in the fourth round this past spring, by no means high enough of a slot to preclude drafting another quarterback.

The Cardinals have an underwhelming quarterback room, with veteran journeymen Jacoby Bissett and Gardner Minshew II at the top. Arizona used the first pick in the third round on Miami product Carson Beck, but that shouldn’t stop the team from taking a swing on Sorsby, who would’ve likely been a first-round selection in 2027 if he played well at Texas Tech.