Rams reportedly give QB Matthew Stafford permission to speak with other teams

Are the Los Angeles Rams trading quarterback Matthew Stafford?

Not exactly, but the Rams have given Stafford's camp permission to speak with other NFL teams about his contractual value, according to NFL Network, as the team hopes to get a better evaluation of the 16-year veteran. Currently, this is not a trade request but rather a measuring tool.

Stafford, 37, has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million deal. In terms of average annual salary ($40 million per year), Stafford, a two-time Pro Bowler, is 15th among active NFL quarterbacks.

Last season, Stafford totaled 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes in 16 games. He then totaled 533 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 105.0 passer rating, while completing 63.4% of his passes in the postseason.

The Rams went 10-7, won the NFC West and reached the divisional round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles. They acquired Stafford and won the Super Bowl with him in the 2021 season. Los Angeles has made the playoffs in three of Stafford's four seasons with the franchise.

While other teams will likely inquire about Stafford, the New York Giants have been the team most linked to trading for the veteran quarterback. New York is coming off a 3-14 season and benched and later cut quarterback Daniel Jones in the second season of a four-year, $160 million deal. Tommy DeVito (exclusive rights free agent) is the only quarterback on New York's 2025 payroll.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are presumably on the hot seat, with the team winning just nine games since reaching the NFC divisional round in the 2022 season, their first with the Giants.

Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions before being acquired by the Rams in 2021.

