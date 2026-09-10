Raiders vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a Week 1 NFL showdown on FOX.

Both teams will enter the 2026 season with new head coaches.

The Raiders are just the second team since 1950 to have a different head coach and starting quarterback in four consecutive season openers, joining the 2020-23 Texans. Klint Kubiak takes over in Las Vegas after helping lead the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator last season.

The Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, but veteran Kirk Cousins will start Week 1 after signing a one-year, $11.3 million contract. Kubiak previously served as Cousins’ quarterbacks coach from 2019-20 and offensive coordinator in 2021 with Minnesota. Over those three seasons, Cousins threw 94 touchdown passes, the fifth most in the NFL, while posting a 25-22 record.

Meanwhile, Miami hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its head coach. Hafley brought Green Bay backup Malik Willis with him to Miami, signing the quarterback to a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

Willis is 3-3 as an NFL starter, completing 66.0% of his passes for 846 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 269 yards and four scores on 41 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. During his time with the Packers, Willis went 2-1 as a starter while completing 79.6% of his passes for 612 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, producing a 132.4 passer rating.

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 13.

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Dolphins @ Raiders Odds

Moneyline

Raiders: -174 (bet $10 to win $15.75 total)

Dolphins: +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Spread

Raiders -3 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Dolphins +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 39.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 39.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Dolphins @ Raiders Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Raiders appear to be improved entering 2026, while the Dolphins remain difficult to evaluate. Still, both teams are expected to finish near the bottom of the NFL standings.

Las Vegas spent $281 million in free agency, making several major additions on defense and signing All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum to help overhaul an offensive line that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season. Even with those upgrades, backing the Raiders as favorites is difficult, especially with both head coaches making their debuts.

The rebuilt offensive line should create a much better situation for Ashton Jeanty, beginning with a favorable Week 1 matchup. Miami allowed 2,251 rushing yards last season, ranking 26th in the NFL at 132.4 per game. The Dolphins also surrendered 4.8 yards per carry, the fourth-worst mark in the league, and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Jeanty could be in for a huge Week 1. Take the over on his rushing yards and bet him to score a touchdown.

The Pick: Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD

How to Watch Raiders vs. Dolphins