National Football League
Putting Bears' Underwhelming Offensive Showing vs. Vikings In Perspective
National Football League

Putting Bears' Underwhelming Offensive Showing vs. Vikings In Perspective

Published Sep. 20, 2026 6:46 p.m. ET

The Chicago Bears started Week 1 hot, scoring 59 points in their win over the Carolina Panthers. But what went wrong in their 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday?

Chicago fell to NFC North foe Minnesota in a defensive standoff, struggling to score through the rainy conditions as quarterback Caleb Williams also went down with a hamstring injury. The Bears went scoreless over the final three quarters, putting up just 297 yards of total offense. 

In a battle of respective masterminds, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores got the best of Bears head coach Ben Johnson. As a result, Johnson couldn't do anything but tip his cap to Flores following Sunday's game. 

"Early on, you could feel what he wanted to do. That’s what makes going against him so challenging," Johnson said of Flores after the loss. "We gained momentum out of halftime and drove all the way down, but then gave it up with points in the bag. Facing a good defense like that, we have to capitalize on every single opportunity."

So, just how drastically bad was the Bears' offensive showing on Sunday? Well, compared to Week 1, it was one of the largest offensive scoring outputs for a team in back-to-back games in NFL history. 

Chicago's 56-point difference is the third-largest difference in points scored in a team’s first two games of a season in NFL History, per FOX Sports Research. The largest difference in points in a team’s first two games of a season (in either direction) was 62 points by the 1973 Falcons (62-7 win then 31-0 loss).

Before today, the largest difference in points for the Bears in their first two games of a season (in either direction) was 34 points in 1940 (41-10 win then 21-7 loss).

Sunday also marked the second-fewest points scored by a team with Johnson as offensive coordinator or head coach. The Detroit Lions were shutout by the New England Patriots when Johnson was their offensive coordinator in 2022.

There were some other notable tidbits to emerge from the Bears' loss. Sunday was the Vikings' seventh straight road win at Soldier Field, tied for the second-longest road win streak at Soldier Field in NFL history. The Vikings are also the first team in NFL history to win four straight games (regular season and playoffs) with four different starting quarterbacks (Max Brosmer, J.J. McCarthy, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz).

The Bears now turn to another home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. 

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    NFL Trending Image: Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

    Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

  3. NFL Trending Image: Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    NFL Trending Image: Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

    Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1

    NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    NFL Trending Image: Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

    Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling

  3. NFL Trending Image: Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured

    NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo

    NFL Trending Image: Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

    Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
NFL Trending Image: Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes