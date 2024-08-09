National Football League
Plane carrying Panthers players, staff runs off taxiway after landing in Charlotte
National Football League

Plane carrying Panthers players, staff runs off taxiway after landing in Charlotte

Updated Aug. 9, 2024 11:21 a.m. ET

Carolina Panthers players, coaches and staff members were unharmed after their Delta Airlines flight veered off the taxiway and got stuck in the mud while making its way to the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday morning.

The team was returning from a 17-3 preseason loss at New England Thursday night and arrived safely around 2:35 a.m. on the runway.

But as the plane was making its way to the terminal, it veered off the taxiway and got stuck and was unable to move, forcing passengers to have to deplane via stairs and be transported to the terminal.

Charlotte Douglas Airport said airfield lighting and the taxiway was fully operational, and the plane was later towed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Delta, "the right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival." No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if wet weather stemming from Tropical Storm Debby, which rolled through the area earlier in the day, dumping several inches of rain and causing some power outages, might have played a factor.

Panthers officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Panthers coaches and players have an off day Friday following the game, but are expected to resume practice Saturday.

After seeing a story posted on social media about the incident, Panthers safety Xavier Woods posted on X, "Vouchers??"

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Carolina Panthers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes