Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under Win Total: Can Philly Reach 11 Wins Again?

Coming off their Super Bowl win in 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles won 11 games and the NFC East in 2025 before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Last season, Philadelphia's defense was certainly not the problem. They ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (19.1). However, their offense took a major step back from their Super Bowl-winning season.

In 2024, the Eagles' offense ranked seventh in points per game (27.2) and eighth in yards per game (367.2). Those numbers dropped significantly in 2025, as it was 19th in points per game (22.3) and 23rd in yards per game (311.2).

So can Philly improve on the offensive side of the ball this season?

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Philadelphia Eagles

Over 10.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 10.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

What to know: After struggling offensively in 2025, Philadelphia parted ways with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Heading into 2026, Sean Mannion has taken over as the Eagles' OC. Mannion spent 11 seasons as an NFL quarterback before entering coaching in 2024 as an offensive assistant for the Green Bay Packers, quickly rising to quarterbacks coach in 2025.

Philly traded A.J. Brown to the Patriots this summer, and acquired wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown while also drafting Makai Lemon in the first round of the NFL Draft. Philadelphia also brought in Jonathan Greenard and Riq Woolen to replace a few key defensive departures, like Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship.

Philly then extended Jalen Carter via a four-year, $152 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

Odds: This upcoming season, Philadelphia is the +115 favorite to win the NFC East, the +820 third choice to win the NFC and the +1600 fifth choice to win the Super Bowl.