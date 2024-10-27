National Football League Patriots QB Drake Maye leaves game against Jets, ruled out with a concussion Updated Oct. 27, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game against the New York Jets in the first quarter after a hit to the head at the end of an 18-yard scramble.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for the rest of the game.

As the rookie went into a slide near the end of the first quarter, he collided with New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood; no penalty was called. Maye went to the blue medical tent, and the team announced at the start of the second half that he would not return.

Drafted with the third overall pick of the draft, Maye started his third straight game. He scored New England's first touchdown against the Jets, a 17-yard rush that saw him beat New York's Chazz Surratt to the corner of the end zone.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Maye at quarterback. Brissett started the first five games of the season for the Patriots, leading the team to a 1-4 record before he was replaced by Maye.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

