National Football League Panthers owner David Tepper levied $300k fine for tossing drink at fan Published Jan. 2, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET

Panthers owner David Tepper is being reprimanded by the league for his behavior during his team's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The NFL has fined Tepper $300,000 for his "unacceptable conduct" during the Panthers' loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville, the league announced Tuesday.

The Panthers owner was seen in a video tossing liquid from his drink toward a fan from his suite, appearing to be in disgust. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team, as the toss came after Bryce Young threw an interception in the final minutes of the 26-0 loss.

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the league said in a statement.

Tepper also took responsibility for his actions on Tuesday.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said in a statement. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior."

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was standing near Tepper when he tossed whatever remained of his drink while watching the game from a club suite.

The Panthers are 2-14, clinching the league's worst record with Sunday's loss. But they won’t even have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because it was traded to Chicago for the top pick used to select Young.

In 2009, the NFL fined the late Titans owner Bud Adams $250,000 for making an obscene gesture at Buffalo fans while celebrating Tennessee’s victory over the Bills.

Fans have been banned from stadiums for throwing drinks at players.

It’s been a rough year for Tepper, who fired first-year coach Frank Reich after just 11 games. Since Tepper bought the Panthers less than six years ago, he has gone through coaches Ron Rivera, Matt Rhule and Reich, plus interim coaches Perry Fewell, Steve Wilks and Chris Tabor.

