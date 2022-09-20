National Football League Packers improved, but does Aaron Rodgers trust young WRs? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Green Bay Packers followed up an ugly Week 1 loss with a resounding 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears this past weekend.

With all eyes on Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Packers offense, the back-to-back NFL MVP looked sharp from start to finish, throwing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, Rodgers completed 19 passes to nine different players in the victory.

However, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is still not convinced that Rodgers has gained the trust of his new wide receivers.

On Monday's airing of "The Herd," Cowherd said that he hasn't seen the improvement he would like to see in the Packers' offense following the team's 22nd win over the Bears in their past 25 meetings.

"The same issues with Green Bay this morning still persist," Cowherd said. "Aaron doesn't trust his young receivers. Oh, Romeo Doubs, his two catches were screen passes. He [Rodgers] ain't throwing the ball downfield to him [Doubs], and he's a wonderful young talent.

"Christian Watson, it's jet sweeps, those are running plays. Sammy Watkins is not going to be the answer against that Niners defense, against Tom Brady, against [Matthew] Stafford and the Rams, maybe even against Philadelphia. Same issues persist: He doesn't trust young receivers."

Green Bay signed Watkins in the offseason, while Watson was a second-round draft pick and Doubs was drafted in the fourth round. Allen Lazard, who made his season debut in Week 2, is coming off an eight-touchdown season. Randall Cobb is in the second season of his second stint in Green Bay, while 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers is in his second season.

In Green Bay's first two games this season, Rodgers has totaled 429 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and a 94.5 quarterback rating, completing 69.5% of his throws. Watkins is the team's leading receiver with six receptions for 111 yards.

Green Bay has won the NFC North and 13 regular-season games in each of LaFleur's three full seasons as head coach. With that said, the Packers haven't won the NFC since 2010 — which is when they won their last Super Bowl.

"He's become a (James) Bond film," Cowherd said of Rodgers and the Packers. "Incredibly predictable, fun, but never going to win the awards. Never going to be the best film of the year."

Green Bay hits the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

