Has Odell Beckham Jr. silenced critics after Super Bowl win?

Though he missed more than half of the Super Bowl with a left knee injury, Odell Beckham Jr. left a lasting mark on the game.

Beckham recorded two catches for 52 yards and caught the first touchdown of the game, which ultimately proved to be vital in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

While the season might have ended on a sour note for OBJ personally, he spent much of the playoffs proving he can still produce at a high level.

During the Rams' four playoff games, the standout wide receiver totaled 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including a nine reception, 113-yard performance in the NFC Championship Game, his first 100-yard receiving game since Oct. 13, 2019.

Beckham's breakout postseason has led Shannon Sharpe to believe that OBJ once again showcased why he is capable of being the lead receiver on an NFL team.

"I don't believe they are in the Super Bowl — I don't believe they win the Super Bowl — without Odell," Sharpe said on "Undisputed."

"I believe he has silenced the critics. He's getting back to being the Odell that we saw in New York. … He had two catches for 52 yards. He was on his way to having a monster game."

Those critics have used words such as "diva" and "locker room cancer" to describe Beckham in the past, after nasty breakups with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

But upon the Rams winning the Super Bowl, several of OBJ's former teammates with the Browns publicly supported him for reaching the NFL's mountaintop.

With that, Nick Wright said Monday he believes those who still take issue with Beckham are choosing to ignore his success in L.A. this season.

"I feel like, if you're still criticizing Odell, it's because you have a problem with him that he can't fix," Wright said on "First Things First."

"He produces when he's healthy. His teammates adore him, and sports entertainment? He's a wildly entertaining guy."

While Beckham performed at an elite level with the Rams — scoring seven touchdowns in 12 total games and catching 21 of his 25 targets in the playoffs — it didn't come without adversity.

The knee injury Beckham suffered in the Super Bowl is believed to be the second ACL tear to his left knee in the past 16 months.

If so, it would be the fourth major surgery for Beckham since 2017, after fracturing his ankle in 2017, suffering a hernia injury in 2019, and tearing his ACL in 2020.

So, if OBJ truly is still a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, it will be a while before he is able to prove it on the field once again.

But until that time comes, sounds like he's going to enjoy being a champion.

