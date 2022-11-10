National Football League
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Texans-Giants, pick
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Texans-Giants, pick

1 hour ago

The Houston Texans square off against the New York Giants in a Week 10 AFC-NFC matchup. 

The Texans are coming off a 29-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while the surprising New York Giants are fresh off a bye week. 

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Texans and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet):

Texans at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Giants -5.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Giants -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Texans +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans
HOU
New York Giants
NYG

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

There’s no history of Brian Daboll-led teams off the bye.

But the first-year Giants head coach has pushed all the right buttons in his inaugural season as a leading man and I have no reason to short him now. New York is an NFL-best 6-2 against the spread (ATS) because they’re constantly prepared, and Daboll and his staff regularly make the correct in-game adjustments.

Let’s also not ignore that the bye week allowed New York’s defensive front to rest and recover. This should be the healthiest that players like Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be all season. Oh… and Houston quarterback Davis Mills doesn’t scare me one bit.

Give me the Giants by a touchdown.

PICK: Giants (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

