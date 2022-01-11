National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Patriots-Bills, point spread, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots (10-7) and Buffalo Bills (11-6) will play for the third time this season Saturday night, this time in the Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Saturday night's matchup between the Patriots and Bills — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -4 (Bills favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Patriots +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Patriots are 10-7 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Bills are 9-6-2 ATS this season.

The Patriots have hit the over in the over/under (O/U) nine times in 17 games this season. The Bills have hit the over in the O/U eight times in 17 games this season.

The Patriots were 6-2 straight up (SU) on the road this season. The Bills were 6-3 SU at home this season.

Picks via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"This is a division rival and the Patriots know the personnel. I think New England is going to win a lot of field position battles in this game, too. Four and a half points are a lot of points to give Bill Belichick in a playoff spot.

"I like New England +4.5 because they recently played and Buffalo put it on them. I also think the Bills are going to win, but they are mistake-prone and give teams opportunities."

PICK: Patriots (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

Other Things To Know

The AFC East Division rivals played twice during the regular season during a 20-day span. The Patriots won at Buffalo 14-10 on Dec. 6, then the Bills won at New England 33-21 on Dec. 26.

Buffalo enters on a four-game winning streak while New England has lost three of its previous four games.

The game features two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, New England rookie Mac Jones and Buffalo's fourth-year stud Josh Allen.

Jones, the No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama, beat our incumbent Cam Newton in training camp for the starting job.

Jones is 352-for-521 passing (67.6%) for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Damien Harris, a former teammate at Alabama of Jones, leads the Patriots in rushing. Harris has 202 carries for 929 yards (4.6 yards per attempt) with 15 touchdowns.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with eight.

Allen is 409-for-646 passing (63.3%) for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns (seventh in the NFL) and 15 interceptions.

Allen has added 763 rushing yards (second on the team) on 122 carries (6.3 per attempt) and six touchdowns. He's also caught one pass for a 12-yard touchdown.

Allen's favorite target is Stefon Diggs, who has 103 catches for 1,225 yards(11.9 per catch) with 10 touchdowns.

Devin Singletary leads the Bills in rushing. Singletary has 188 carries for 870 yards (4.6 per carry) with seven touchdowns.

Buffalo safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each have five interceptions, tied for fourth in the NFL.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 77-46-1 but the Bills have won three of the last four meetings after New England won seven in a row over Buffalo.

Despite the long history between the teams (dating back to 1960), they have only met once in the postseason, a 26-23 win for the Boston Patriots in an American Football League divisional playoff game on Dec. 28, 1963.

