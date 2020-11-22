NFL's Top Plays of Week 11
With Taysom Hill taking over in Drew Brees' absence and Lamar Jackson trying to prove the doubters wrong, Week 11 of the NFL Sunday slate promises to be a big one.
Check out all the top plays from the day.
Battle of the rookies
Washington's Chase Young leveled Cincinnati's Joe Burrow to keep him out of the end zone.
Cam goes into his bag
New England's Rex Burkhead tossed it back to Cam Newton who sent it on a rope to Jakobi Meyers for the first down.
Ridley gets vertical
Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley shook the defender and climbed the ladder for the 46-yard grab.
Burrow to Boyd
Cincy's Joe Burrow sent one to Tyler Boyd, who reached and contorted his body for the critical third-down catch.
Tannehill wastes no time
It took nine plays to drive 79 yards, as Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith has seven touchdowns this year.
Scary Terry on the loose
Washington's Terry McLaurin ran up the seam and launched for a 42-yard snag.
DJ Moore goes deep
Carolina quarterback PJ Walker dropped it in the breadbasket for a 52-yard gain to DJ Moore.
Deshaun throwing darts
Houston's Deshaun Watson sent a perfect pass to Randcall Cobb to tie up the score.
Takitaki will take it
Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki was in the perfect spot for the pick, which he took straight to the house.
Rashard Higgins is a bad man
Baker Mayfield unloaded a bomb to Rashard Higgins for a 43-yarder into Philly territory.
End zone interception
The Lions defense came up big with the pick in the end zone, denying the Panthers any points.
Keep checking back for more top plays as they happen!