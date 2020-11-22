National Football League
National Football League

NFL's Top Plays of Week 11

38 mins ago

With Taysom Hill taking over in Drew Brees' absence and Lamar Jackson trying to prove the doubters wrong, Week 11 of the NFL Sunday slate promises to be a big one.

Check out all the top plays from the day.

Battle of the rookies

Washington's Chase Young leveled Cincinnati's Joe Burrow to keep him out of the end zone.

Cam goes into his bag

New England's Rex Burkhead tossed it back to Cam Newton who sent it on a rope to Jakobi Meyers for the first down.

Ridley gets vertical

Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley shook the defender and climbed the ladder for the 46-yard grab.

Burrow to Boyd

Cincy's Joe Burrow sent one to Tyler Boyd, who reached and contorted his body for the critical third-down catch.

Tannehill wastes no time

It took nine plays to drive 79 yards, as Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith has seven touchdowns this year.

Scary Terry on the loose

Washington's Terry McLaurin ran up the seam and launched for a 42-yard snag.

DJ Moore goes deep

Carolina quarterback PJ Walker dropped it in the breadbasket for a 52-yard gain to DJ Moore.

Deshaun throwing darts

Houston's Deshaun Watson sent a perfect pass to Randcall Cobb to tie up the score.

Takitaki will take it

Cleveland Browns Sione Takitaki was in the perfect spot for the pick, which he took straight to the house.

Rashard Higgins is a bad man

Baker Mayfield unloaded a bomb to Rashard Higgins for a 43-yarder into Philly territory.

End zone interception

The Lions defense came up big with the pick in the end zone, denying the Panthers any points.

Keep checking back for more top plays as they happen!

