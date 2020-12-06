National Football League NFL's Top Plays Of Week 13 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the NFL schedule features divisional rivalries, cross conference matchups, and top-notch tilts that could have major implications on the playoff landscape.

Here are the biggest moments from another thrilling Sunday in the NFL.

Thank you, TY

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton got off to a fast start against the Texans with a 21-yard receiving touchdown.

Don't lose focus

The concentration from Jacksonville Jaguards wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to catch this pass and score a touchdown was unmatched.

Off to the races

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson outran the Colts defense for this 11-yard touchdown run.

Miami takeaway

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard might be able to play offense for Miami with hands like these.

Role reversal

Normally Baker Mayfield is the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, with Jarvis Landry being wide receiver.

The two switched roles for this first down completion.

Third time's a charm

It took Taysom Hill three games as a starter for the Saints, but he finally threw his first touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons.

Boyd turns on the jets

The Cincinnati Bengals got on the board thanks to this 72-yard touchdown reception from Tyler Boyd.

All on the line

The Browns broke out a second trick play in the first half against the Titans, this time with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm scoring a touchdown.

Go up and get it

Two defenders around? It was no problem for Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, who went up over the Browns secondary to snag this touchdown.

The utility man

The Chicago Bears line Cordarrelle Patterson up all over the field, and this time he was used as a running back for this rushing touchdown.

All he does is score touchdowns

Adam Thielen has had no problem scoring touchdowns for the Vikings this season, adding to his total with another score against the Jaguars.

Air it out

The arm strength and accuracy were on full display from Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on this touchdown throw.

Darren Waller, one man wrecking crew

It was a productive first half for the Las Vegas Raiders tight end, who scored his second touchdown against the Jets on a 38-yard reception.

Hands on deck

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore had Falcons wide receiver Calvin ridley smothered, but Ridley got the better of him on this beautiful catch.

Justin Jefferson, playmaker

The Vikings rookie wide receiver just keeps making play...

After play.

Tua time

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Mike Gesicki to give Miami the lead.

Scoop and score

A.J. Brown's fumbled almost cost the Titans a touchdown, but Mycole Pruitt was in position to scoop it up and take it in the endzone.

Keep checking back for more updates throughout the day!

