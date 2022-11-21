National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: Follow 49ers-Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football.

It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. It's quite a scene.

Kyler Murray is inactive, so Colt McCoy will make his second start for the Cardinals.

The fans seemed to be embracing the atmosphere.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action!

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Stay tuned for updates!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more