National Football League NFL Super Bowl LIX odds: Will any Super Bowl records be broken? Published Feb. 5, 2025 11:27 a.m. ET

You know the saying: Super Bowl records are made to be broken.

Super Bowl LIX is set for Sunday on FOX, and it'll be a rematch of SB LVII, featuring the Chiefs and Eagles.

And while the Chiefs, as a team, are looking to set the record for consecutive Super Bowl wins with three, there are also individual records up for the breaking.

Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 5, as well as what to know about each record.

Will any player break the Super Bowl rushing yards record? (205+ yards)

Yes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

What to know: Washington defeated Denver 42-10 in Super Bowl XXII back on Jan. 31, 1988, behind Timmy Smith's 22 carries, 204 yards and two TDs. That record still stands, and the only running back to get close was the Raiders' Marcus Allen in Super Bowl XVIII, when he rushed for 191 yards in a 38-9 win for the Raiders over the then-Redskins. Philly's Saquon Barkley has reached the 205-yard mark this postseason, rushing for 205 in the divisional round against the Rams.

Will any player break the Super Bowl scoring record? (21+ points)

Yes: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: Guess who this record belongs to? Philly QB Jalen Hurts, who scored 20 points by his lonesome in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City two years ago. He rushed for three scores (18 points) and a two-point conversion, giving him 20 points. Tied with Hurts is James White, who scored 20 for New England in Super Bowl LI. Barkley scored 18 points via three TD runs in this year's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Will any player break the Super Bowl receiving yards record? (216+ yards)

Yes: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: Who else but Jerry Rice? He racked up 215 receiving yards to help the 49ers earn a 20-16 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII on Jan. 29, 1989. He did that on 11 catches and added a touchdown. No player outside of Rice has crossed the 200-yard mark in the Super Bowl.

Will any player break the Super Bowl pass TD record? (7+ TDs)

Yes: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: Steve Young threw six TD passes in San Francisco's 49-26 win over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX on Jan. 29, 1995. Three of those, of course, were caught by Rice. In four career Super Bowl appearances, Patrick Mahomes has seven total passing TDs.

Will any player break the Super Bowl passing yards record? (506+ yards)

Yes: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

What to know: The GOAT! Tom Brady threw for 505 yards in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, a 41-33 loss for the Patriots against the Eagles. He is the only player in NFL history to throw for 500 yards or more in a Super Bowl. Second on that list? Brady's 466 passing yards in Super Bowl LI.

