NFL Star Rookies? The Best Schematic Fit From Each NFC Draft Class

It is all too easy to get caught up in the hype of first-round picks in the immediate aftermath of every NFL Draft, but history proves that the greatest impact is often made by players selected after Day 1.

Case in point: The two best defensive rookies in the NFL last year — Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori — were both Day 2 steals.

The players listed below might not be the biggest names today, but they are clean schematic fits for their respective teams and appear to have a relatively clear path to playing time. It's why they're primed to make big contributions in 2026. And only a few of them were drafted in the first round.

With training camp now underway, here are my NFC rookies to watch.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State (No. 11 pick)

Okay, this is just too obvious to ignore. Downs was the easiest evaluation of this draft class, as his tape was filled with instinctive, athletic and physical plays that should translate into immediate NFL success. This Cowboys' defense desperately needed a sheriff and Downs is him.

New York Giants: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame (No. 74 pick)

Between Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Calvin Austin — not to mention free-agent tight end Isaiah Likely — the Giants already boast plenty of playmaking wideouts for Jaxson Dart. The pass-catchers are relatively small by NFL standards and certainly not indicative of the team’s Giants moniker. The nearly 6-foot-5, 218-pound Fields, on the other hand, is a legitimate big-bodied X receiver who wins above the rim. I think he’ll quickly become one of Dart’s favorite downfield targets.

Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, TE/WR, Vanderbilt (No. 54 pick)

No tight end in the NFL caught more touchdowns last year than Dallas Goedert (11), but I think this is both a function of his talent and a byproduct of defenses being lured to the line of scrimmage in an attempt to slow down the Eagles’ dynamic running game. Stowers won’t likely challenge Goedert in 2026, but he does immediately diversify a Philadelphia offense that no longer includes star wideout A.J. Brown.

The Eagles need more out of their passing game, and the addition of tight end Eli Stowers should change how they attack. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson (No. 71 pick)

There is no doubt that rookie linebacker Sonny Styles will make an immediate impact for the Commanders. However, I’m also really intrigued by Williams, who plays bigger and faster than his measurables suggest. Williams reminds me a bit of former Seattle standout Doug Baldwin with his sneaky change of direction and knack for making big plays.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: Logan Jones, C, Iowa (No. 57 pick)

Protecting Caleb Williams is obviously Chicago’s top priority, and Jones — the reigning Rimington Award winner as the nation’s top center — was an excellent choice to do that. His 50 career starts for an Iowa program well known for producing plug-and-play blockers makes this technician a smart bet to start immediately.

Detroit Lions: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State (No. 157 pick)

If there was a cornerback in this class perfectly suited to play for Dan Campbell, it was Abney — a scrappy defender who plays much bigger than his size. The Lions currently list free-agent addition Roger McCreary as their starting nickel. Don’t be surprised when Abney wrestles that role away as a rookie.

Green Bay Packers: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina (No. 52 pick)

The Packers wisely addressed one of their biggest positional concerns with their top pick. Cisse has first round-caliber traits and tape and provides the club with a contingency plan should fellow young corner Carrington Valentine continue to struggle. Plus, with Keisean Nixon a pending free agent, Cisse offers a cheaper, younger alternative.

Before long, Green Bay could look to Brandon Cisse to cover opposing teams' top receivers. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State (No. 82 pick)

It might sound funny to see Orange in purple, but opponents won’t be smiling when the Vikings’ third-round pick emerges as a key starter as a rookie. Orange doesn’t offer much in the passing game, but he’s powerful and tenacious against the run and will be counted on to contribute immediately, with Minnesota cutting ties prior to the draft with veteran defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: Zachariah Branch, WR/RS, Georgia (No. 79 pick)

Branch will almost surely start the season as the Falcons’ primary punt and kick returner. But it is his ability to create in the quick game as a receiver and rusher that most intrigues me. Any offense that boasts the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts is going to stress defenses and create easy one-on-one opportunities. Branch should bloom in a complementary role.

Carolina Panthers: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee (No. 83 pick)

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan is more of a glider than a true vertical threat, which is precisely where Brazzell excels. His ability to stretch the field should open up Carolina’s passing game for others, though Brazzell isn’t just a deep decoy. I really like his body control and sticky hands, as well.

The Panthers could prove to be a more explosive offense this season with wideout Chris Brazzell II and 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan both roaming the perimeter. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (No. 42 pick)

Toolsy wideouts Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance will draw most of the attention among the Saints’ draft class, but Miller mind upo being their best pick. A rugged run-stuffer who I think is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass-rusher, Miller should step in and be a key contributor as a rookie before truly emerging in 2027 as current starters Davon Godchaux (32 years old) and Nathan Shepherd (31) are aging and in the final year of their respective deals.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josiah Trotter, ILB, Missouri (No. 46 pick)

Growing up an NFL legacy has left Trotter uniquely prepared to handle big expectations, and he'll be confronted with them immediately given franchise legend Lavonte David's recent retirement. Trotter has the speed, physicality and alpha mentality to star right away. He’s also stepping into a terrific situation given the Bucs boast two massive defensive tackles in Vita Vea and A’Shawn Robinson to keep him clean.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana (No. 104 pick)

The jump from the FCS to the NFL is massive, but Proctor performed well against top competition, including against LSU and at the Senior Bowl last year. His combination of quickness, length and strength should give the Cardinals much-needed depth and flexibility up front. I see him contributing as a rookie and emerging as a starter within a year or two.

Los Angeles Rams: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri (No. 93 pick)

The Rams may have found a future starting blocker in the middle rounds with Trost, whose burly frame projects best inside to guard after spending virtually all of his college career outside at tackle. Trost won’t get nearly the attention as first-round quarterback Ty Simpson, of course, but he should play a key role as the Rams’ sixth man on the offensive line as a rookie.

The Rams might not need Keagen Trost to start this year, but he could soon play a big role on their offensive line nonetheless. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma (No. 107 pick)

The 49ers were ravaged by injuries a year ago, and that is the most obvious reason the club finished last in the NFL in sacks (20). Their depth could look much different in 2026 with the return of DEs Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, and the additions of rookie DE Keion White and free agent Osa Odighizuwa. While it all might leave few opportunities for Halton, I love his slipperiness. Even if he doesn't start a single game this season, don’t be surprised if he carves out a significant role and matches his collegiate career high of five sacks as a rookie.

Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame (No. 32 pick)

I’ve been covering the NFL draft for over a quarter-century now, and I can’t recall a prospect being selected in the first round that never started a college game. That is the case with Price, who stuck it out at Notre Dame despite playing behind Jeremiyah Love. Seattle’s selection was bold, and I believe it will pay off handsomely for the defending champs. Price’s tape suggests he’ll be an ideal fit in their wide-zone scheme. In fact, I expect Price to not only be Seattle’s leading rusher in 2026 but vie for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process.