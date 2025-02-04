National Football League
NFL referees union calls allegations of bias toward the Chiefs 'insulting'
NFL referees union calls allegations of bias toward the Chiefs 'insulting'

Published Feb. 4, 2025 10:57 p.m. ET

The head of the union representing NFL officials called allegations that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs or any other team "insulting and preposterous."

NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green released a statement on Tuesday thanking Commissioner Roger Goodell for dismissing the allegations and responding to "conspiracy theories" on social media about favoritism to the Chiefs.

"Commissioner Goodell's comments that it is ‘ridiculous' to presume that NFL officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on," Green said. "Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team."

A handful of high-profile calls in the playoffs that have gone in Kansas City's favor have fueled the theories of favoritism, with Houston getting penalized for two illegal hits on Patrick Mahomes in the divisional round and Josh Allen being ruled just short of converting a fourth-and-1 sneak in Kansas City's 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC championship game.

But a deeper look at all penalties shows no signs of systematic bias. The Chiefs have been penalized for 120 more yards than their opponents in the regular season and playoffs since the start of the 2022 playoffs.

Travis Kelce shares what he would ask to media: 'Why you leaning into the ref thing?' | Super Bowl LIX Opening Night

Kansas City has also benefited from 10 fewer first downs by penalty on third or fourth down in that span and has had only a small edge in penalty-yard differential in the fourth quarter or overtime of close games.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes," Green said. "But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

