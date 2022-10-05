National Football League NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bengals-Ravens, pick 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens (both 2-2) resume one of the NFL's most competitive rivalries when the AFC North Division foes meet Sunday night in Baltimore.

The Bengals have won the past two contests to trim the Ravens' lead in the all-time series 27-25. Cincinnati has scored 41 points in each of its two wins over Baltimore in the past year (41-21 on Dec. 26, 41-17 on Oct. 24), but the Ravens won the five games before that from 2018-21 by a combined score of 161-57.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bengals-Ravens game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bengals @ Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Bengals +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I remain higher than most people on the Ravens.

Their offense is dangerously explosive, thanks to MVP-caliber play from star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and they’ve already scored 119 points in four games, which is third in the league behind Detroit and Kansas City.

The key here for Baltimore, though, is to pressure Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who’s struggling this season. Burrow has taken the second-most sacks in the NFL (16) and he’s completing a career-low 64% of his passes. Protection is a serious problem and I like the Ravens to capitalize.

Give me Baltimore by a touchdown on Sunday night.

PICK: Ravens (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

