NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick
15 hours ago

The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries.

The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 —  63-57-2, winning three of the past four contests.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Bears @ Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -7 (Vikings favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Bears +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Bears are 4-11-1 against the spread (ATS) in their oast 16 games.

The total has gone Under in the Over/Under in four of the Bears' past six games.

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their past six games on the road.

The Vikings are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games.

The total has gone Over in the O/U in nine of the Vikings' past 12 games.

The total has gone Over in the O/U in five of the Vikings' past six home games.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Vikings, who are a fortunate 3-1, return from London and host one of the worst offenses the NFL has seen in years. 

Chicago is unable to move the ball because it cannot protect young QB Justin Fields, who has just 34 completions in four games; for comparison’s sake, Tom Brady completed 39 passes on SNF vs K.C

The Bears are a monsoon and a bad Davis Mills fourth-quarter interception away from being 0-4. 

You can understand why this was bet up from 6.5 at the open to the Vikings -7. Still, the Vikings defense struggled to contain backup QB Andy Dalton and a Saints team beset by injuries. Can Chicago take advantage of Minnesota’s shaky D, and keep up with the Vikings? 

The Bears were swept by the Vikings last year (Fields started one game) and went 0-2 ATS in those outings. Look for more of the same this weekend.

Pick: Vikings (-7 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

