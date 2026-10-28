NFL Catchup: Josh Downs Requests Trade; Lamar Jackson Practices In Full

Wednesday brought more trade deadline fallout in Indianapolis and several notable practice reports as teams prepare for Week 8.

The Colts’ fire sale is picking up steam, with Josh Downs reportedly asking for a trade a day after the team traded two impact players, while the Ravens, Bengals and Rams each had a star player either return or remain out of practice.

Downs requested a trade while Jonathan Taylor has not, and Lamar Jackson was a full participant for Baltimore as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Ja’Marr Chase sat out Cincinnati’s practice due to an ankle injury, but he also had a rest designation, and the Rams are still waiting on Myles Garrett, who remains on injured reserve and won’t return to practice this week.

Here’s the latest from around the NFL on Wednesday.

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has reportedly asked out of Indianapolis, according to ESPN.

The request came a day after the Colts traded team captains Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and DeForest Buckner to the 49ers. Downs didn’t push back when asked about it Wednesday.

"I’m day by day. I mean, I’m here right now," he said. "Like I said, I’m open to whatever, whatever comes my way comes my way and you go from there."

Downs, 25, is in the final year of his rookie contract and leads the Colts with 26 catches for 307 yards, though he hasn’t scored in seven games. Fowler reported that multiple teams have already made offers, and the trade deadline is Nov. 10.

The Colts enter Week 8 at 2-5, having lost three straight and are spiraling. They blew a 13-point halftime lead to the previously winless Titans, and GM Chris Ballard was fired the next day, with Ed Dodds taking over.

Coach Shane Steichen fielded questions about his own job security. He said Taylor, the team’s top remaining asset, has not requested a trade.

"Those are hypothetical things right now," Steichen said. "I know there's stuff floating around out there, but JT's on our football team."

Taylor is scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday. Indianapolis visits the Jaguars on Sunday.

The wait for Rams' defensive end Myles Garrett’s return for the Rams continues.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that Garrett will not practice this week, meaning the star defensive end will miss his seventh straight game Sunday against the Chargers.

"I know it’s frustrating, but he’s making good progress, and we’re just on a week-to-week basis right now," McVay said. He added that Garrett hasn’t had a setback and that he doesn’t expect further surgical procedures.

Garrett has been on injured reserve since undergoing knee surgery after his zero-tackle debut in Australia.

The Rams sent defensive end Jared Verse and three high draft picks to Cleveland for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who was expected to anchor a revamped defense.

Instead, the Rams have just 10 sacks, fewer than all but four teams and far off last season’s 47. Garrett had been remarkably durable, playing at least 16 games in each of the past five seasons.

McVay also said receiver Davante Adams underwent hamstring surgery, and the Rams are optimistic he’ll return close to the six-week minimum.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did not practice Wednesday as the Bengals began preparing for the Titans.

Cincinnati’s injury report listed Chase as a non-participant with a rest designation and an ankle injury. He wasn’t on last week’s report, and coach Zac Taylor didn’t mention any issue with him Monday.

Chase looked healthy in Sunday’s 35-13 win over the Ravens, catching five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He has scored in four of his last five games and has 32 catches for 351 yards and five touchdowns through six games this season. He left the Oct. 4 loss to the Jaguars in the second quarter with a concussion but returned for Week 5 at Miami.

Cincinnati is 4-2, and Thursday and Friday’s injury reports should reveal whether the ankle is a real concern.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a significant step toward ending his absence, going through Wednesday’s practice as a full participant.

Jackson reportedly jogged onto the field with his left ankle taped and warmed up with center Cam Jurgens. ESPN reported Tuesday that he’s believed to be close to full strength and tracking toward playing Sunday at Buffalo.

Coach Jesse Minter didn't confirm whether Jackson would play this week.

"I think the more you’re able to do and respond from and feel from certainly raises your optimism," he said. "But again, we’ll kind of see how it goes throughout the week."

Jackson hasn’t played since leaving the Oct. 4 win over the Titans at halftime. Last week, he told reporters he’d been told the injury was a high ankle sprain.

He was limited in practice last week but sat out Baltimore’s 35-13 home loss to the Bengals, his third straight missed game. The Ravens have gone 1-2 without Jackson and sit at 4-3.

The Ravens visit the 5-1 Bills, who lead the AFC East, on Sunday.