NFL Draft: Former Michigan star David Ojabo injured during Pro Day

19 mins ago

David Ojabo enjoyed a breakout 2021 season with the Michigan Wolverines

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound edge rusher recorded 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss this past season, as he saw his NFL Draft stock skyrocket throughout the season.

But now, his draft status could be in jeopardy after the former Wolverine suffered an apparent left leg injury during Michigan's Pro Day workout on Friday.

According to the NFL Network, Ojabo was injured during a pass-rushing drill. He went down clutching his left leg and had to be helped off the field.

"He was wincing in pain," Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson said. "I’m hoping he’s all right."

Ojabo is widely considered to be a first-round draft selection in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre had him projected to the Dallas Cowboys with the 24th overall pick in his latest NFL Mock Draft.

"Ojabo is raw, but the upside is there," McIntyre said in his assessment of the All-Big Ten standout.

Having only played organized football for a few years ago, Ojabo blossomed into a star on the gridiron. He played an integral part in helping lead the Wolverines to their first-ever Big Ten Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ojabo skipped his senior season with the Wolverines after being voted second-team All-America. He had a standout performance in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine this month, including running a 4.55 40-yard dash, which ranked among the top times for defensive linemen.

"I’m praying for him and hoping that it’s nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock," Hutchinson said.

