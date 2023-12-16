National Football League
NFL bans Eagles security chief from sideline for rest of season
National Football League

NFL bans Eagles security chief from sideline for rest of season

Published Dec. 16, 2023 2:48 p.m. ET

The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league's decision told The Associated Press on Saturday.

DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties, but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't announced its decision.

DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro's face.

Greenlaw was ejected and later fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL sent a memo to teams last week reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up altercations. The league said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.

DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last week and was barred from the sideline when the Eagles played at Dallas last Sunday night. He watched the game from the tunnel.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly guy who prefers to keep a low profile but is often in front of television cameras, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco after 63-21 loss to Raiders

Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco after 63-21 loss to Raiders

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes