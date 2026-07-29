New York Jets Over/Under Win Total: Can N.Y. Escape Futility Streak?

Futility has been the Jets' calling card over the last decade.

And with Buffalo and New England in the AFC East, it appears unlikely New York will end its streak of 23 seasons without a division title.

Let's check out the Jets' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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New York Jets

Over 5.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 5.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

What to know: The first year of the Aaron Glenn era in New York did not go as planned, as the Jets won just three games. However, after signing Geno Smith, adding several key defensive free agents and bringing in a solid draft class featuring offensive weapons Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr., Vegas expects at least some improvement in 2026.

It has been a decade since the Jets won 10 games in a season, and 15 years since they made the playoffs. In that decade of single-digit wins, New York won seven games three times, five games three times, four games twice, three games once and two games once.

So, 5.5 feels like a sweet spot.

Odds: This upcoming season, New York is the +1900 third choice to win the AFC East, the +8600 14th choice to win the AFC and the +20000 29th choice to win the Super Bowl.