National Football League
Ndamukong Suh wants another NFL opportunity; Raiders an option? Ndamukong Suh wants another NFL opportunity; Raiders an option?
National Football League

Ndamukong Suh wants another NFL opportunity; Raiders an option?

1 hour ago

The door might be closed for NFL defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but some teams could use his services, and the Las Vegas Raiders are an intriguing potential option.

In an appearance on ESPN 2's "NFL Live" on Monday, Suh made it clear that Tampa Bay likely won't be in the cards for the 2022 season.

"I'm excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but I'm excited to look at the other options."

However, there is a team that could be a perfect fit for the 35-year-old veteran. 

Suh talked about the potential of joining the Raiders, who need assistance on the interior defensive line next season. Suh has also admittedly reached out to a couple of Raiders players about this possibility.

"Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day," Suh said. "It's an interesting opportunity for sure. We'll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough, which would be fun. You get out of that, you're almost destined to get to the Super Bowl."

The AFC West has been full of acquiring star power this offseason, with Russell Wilson joining the Broncos, Khalil Mack joining the Chargers, along with Jones and Davante Adams hopping on board with the Raiders.

If Suh joins the Raiders, he'd be another gun in their arsenal and would make them even more of a threat to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

In 2021, Suh played all 17 games and recorded 6.0 sacks, 15 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits for the Bucs.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Was Mac Jones too protected as Patriots' starter last season?
National Football League

Was Mac Jones too protected as Patriots' starter last season?

1 hour ago
Tyreek Hill-Patrick Mahomes: An NFL rivalry no one saw coming
National Football League

Tyreek Hill-Patrick Mahomes: An NFL rivalry no one saw coming

4 hours ago
Is Ezekiel Elliott's future with Cowboys in jeopardy?
National Football League

Is Ezekiel Elliott's future with Cowboys in jeopardy?

4 hours ago
Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

5 hours ago
Browns reportedly willing to pay half Baker Mayfield's salary
Cleveland Browns

Browns reportedly willing to pay half Baker Mayfield's salary

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes