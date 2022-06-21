National Football League Ndamukong Suh wants another NFL opportunity; Raiders an option? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The door might be closed for NFL defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but some teams could use his services, and the Las Vegas Raiders are an intriguing potential option.

In an appearance on ESPN 2's "NFL Live" on Monday, Suh made it clear that Tampa Bay likely won't be in the cards for the 2022 season.

"I'm excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but I'm excited to look at the other options."

However, there is a team that could be a perfect fit for the 35-year-old veteran.

Suh talked about the potential of joining the Raiders, who need assistance on the interior defensive line next season. Suh has also admittedly reached out to a couple of Raiders players about this possibility.

"Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day," Suh said. "It's an interesting opportunity for sure. We'll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough, which would be fun. You get out of that, you're almost destined to get to the Super Bowl."

The AFC West has been full of acquiring star power this offseason, with Russell Wilson joining the Broncos, Khalil Mack joining the Chargers, along with Jones and Davante Adams hopping on board with the Raiders.

If Suh joins the Raiders, he'd be another gun in their arsenal and would make them even more of a threat to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

In 2021, Suh played all 17 games and recorded 6.0 sacks, 15 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits for the Bucs.

