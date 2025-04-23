National Football League Lions sign Kerby Joseph to huge extension to make him NFL's highest-paid safety Updated Apr. 23, 2025 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions and safety Kerby Joseph agreed to a four-year extension worth $86 million, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday.

The deal will kick in at the start of the 2026 season and make Joseph, 24, the highest-paid safety in the NFL, with an average annual value (AAV) of $21.5 million. Behind him are Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield ($21.025M) and Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James ($19.133M).

The Lions selected Joseph in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2024 and was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

He had a two-interception game in Week 17 when the Lions beat the San Francisco 49ers 40-34. He also had six tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the NFC divisional round when the Lions lost 45-31 to the Washington Commanders.

