National Football League
Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year contract
National Football League

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year contract

Published Feb. 22, 2024 9:17 p.m. ET

The Detroit Lions have re-signed kicker Michael Badgley to a one-year contract.

Detroit made the move Thursday, bringing back the kicker who closed the regular season with the team and played in all three playoff games. Badgley also kicked for the Lions in 2022.

He made all four of his field-goal attempts in four games during the regular season and tied a playoff team record with a 54-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams, helping the Lions win their first playoff game in more than three decades.

Badgley has made 98 of 119 field goals with the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Chicago and the Lions since he made his NFL debut in 2018 with the Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons new favorites to land Bears QB

Justin Fields next team odds: Falcons new favorites to land Bears QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes