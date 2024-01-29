National Football League Lions' Ben Johnson, Ravens' Mike Macdonald to interview with Commanders, Seahawks Published Jan. 29, 2024 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL head coaching carousel could begin to wind down in the coming days.

With the Ravens' and Lions' losses in their respective conference championship games on Sunday, the Commanders and Seahawks might be able to wrap up their final head coach interviews in the next couple of days, NFL Media reported Monday. Coaches for Baltimore and Detroit are immediately eligible to be hired as head coaches because their seasons have ended.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald headline the group. Both coordinators are scheduled to interview with the Commanders and Seahawks — the only teams with head coach vacancies — over the next 48 hours, according to NFL Media.

Johnson will reportedly interview with the Seahawks on Monday and the Commanders on Tuesday, with both meetings taking place in Detroit. Meanwhile, Macdonald will reportedly speak with Commanders on Monday and the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Johnson and Macdonald aren't the only coaches from the Lions and Commanders expected to interview for the Commanders' head coaching job. Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver will speak with the Commanders on Monday, while Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is expected to meet with the team later on Tuesday, NFL Media reported.

In addition to the four coaches from the Lions and Ravens, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview for the Commanders' job on Tuesday, according to NFL Media. Quinn is also a candidate for the Seahawks' head coaching gig. Quinn formerly served four seasons as an assistant in Seattle, including two seasons as its defensive coordinator during the "Legion of Boom" era.

It has been reported that Johnson is in the lead to land the Commanders' job, but ESPN reported Sunday that he isn't a "presumptive favorite," as the other four coaches they're scheduled to interview are "very much in play" to get the job.

While assistants on the Lions and Ravens are getting buzz to be head coaches, it doesn't appear that assistants on the 49ers and Chiefs are getting similar buzz. 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has interviewed for other head coaching candidacies in recent weeks, but he hasn't interviewed with the Commanders or Seahawks.

The Chiefs haven't had an assistant interview for a head coaching vacancy this offseason. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer speculated on the "NFL on FOX" podcast that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likely isn't getting much head coaching consideration be he isn't "politicking" for a gig and is "happy" working for the Chiefs and Andy Reid. The Chiefs' defense was one of the top-ranked defensive units in the league this season and allowed just 10 points to the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

