Las Vegas Raiders Over/Under Win Total: Can L.V. Finally Compete?

The Raiders landed Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there is a chance fans don't even see him this year.

Let's check out the Raiders' Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Las Vegas Raiders

Over 5.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Under 5.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

What to know: After finishing with the worst record in the NFL last year, the Raiders finally have hope after drafting Mendoza. After spending $281.5 million on the very first day of free agency alone, Las Vegas should be much improved in 2026 even if it decides to go with Kirk Cousins at quarterback to start the season.

Reports are Cousins will be under center to start, giving Mendoza time to acclimate to the NFL by learning behind a veteran presence.

The Raiders franchise has won 10 or more games just twice in the past 23 seasons. It has two playoff appearances since 2003, and both were wild-card losses.

Odds: This upcoming season, Las Vegas is the +2000 last choice to win the AFC West, the +7600 13th choice to win the AFC and the +15000 28th choice to win the Super Bowl.