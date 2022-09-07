Jets QB Zach Wilson out until at least Week 4, Joe Flacco starting

National Football League
16 hours ago

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday, adding Wilson likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh "at the earliest."

Flacco starting this week is not unexpected, as it appeared to be trending that way for a few weeks. But Wilson being sidelined for at least three more weeks was a surprise.

Wilson worked out on the field Monday and Tuesday while testing out his knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Saleh said Monday "it’s possible" Wilson could play against Baltimore, but the quarterback would be evaluated the next few days. Saleh said the second-year quarterback had no setbacks while working out, but the Jets don’t want to rush him back to the field.

"When Zach’s healthy, he’s rolling," Saleh said.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles on Aug. 16. He was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets insisted they wouldn’t rush Wilson back to the field.

Taking the cautious approach in Week 1, New York will turn to Flacco — who will take on his former team.

The 37-year-old quarterback spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, helping lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory to cap the 2012 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

