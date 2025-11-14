Aaron Glenn Doesn’t Know Who the Jets QB1 Should Be — Again

Aaron Glenn isn't making a change at quarterback for the New York Jets just yet. The head coach also isn't ruling it out.

After Justin Fields and the passing offense sputtered again in a 27-14 loss at New England on Thursday night, social media was buzzing with frustrated fans insisting Glenn replace Fields with veteran Tyrod Taylor moving forward.

Glenn defended Fields to an extent after the game, saying the quarterback "did some good things" and several factors contributed to the offense's performance. He reiterated some of those points Friday, but also left the door open for a change under center.

"You know what? I’m evaluating everything, to be honest with you," Glenn said. "I’m evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches, I’m evaluating everything. So, I don’t want to just place everything on that, that one situation. I’m just looking at everything, because as a head coach, that’s my job, to make sure that I put this team in the best position to go win games."

At 2-8, that has been a tough task.

Fields' play has been a major culprit. He was 15 of 26 for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots, but had only 23 yards passing at halftime. Some dropped passes, including two by Adonai Mitchell in his Jets debut, contributed to those lousy numbers. Fields, who ran for 67 yards and a TD, also lost a fumble.

"Obviously, we've got to do a better job in the passing game, and that has a lot to do with Justin getting the ball to the right guys," Glenn said. "And also the guys, when they do get a chance to get the ball, that they make those plays."

It also came after Fields was 6 of 11 for just 54 yards with a TD and an interception in New York's 27-20 win last Sunday against Cleveland.

"Not good enough," Fields said Thursday night. "You know, we lost the game, so wasn’t good enough. Every time we lose, my performance isn’t good enough."

Neither Fields nor the 36-year-old Taylor is the future for the Jets. But if winning games is the key, it's tough to imagine Taylor doing worse. And he might even give the offense a better chance to stretch the field.

The Jets have a few days off before returning next week. In the meantime, Glenn will have a major decision to consider.

"I think you hear that quite a bit when you get these quarterback changes is, ‘Man, I’m trying to get a spark for the team,’" Glenn said. "But to me, it’s more or less, man, I’m trying to make the best decision to give our guys a chance to win because to me, a spark is really a short-term deal. And I don’t know if this is what other coaches' decisions are, but, man, I want to make a decision to give us a chance to win."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

