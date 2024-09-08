National Football League Jayden Daniels makes strong first impression: 'We (have) something special here' Published Sep. 8, 2024 10:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL debut of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was disappointing to the extent that Washington took a 37-20 loss to the Buccaneers, but the game still offered a promising glimpse of how electric a playmaker the rookie quarterback will be.

"I grade myself hard," Daniels said after the game. "We didn't win. I'm a competitor. I like to win, but overall, it went well, pretty well."

Daniels' scrambling ability and speed were in full effect Sunday, as he rushed for 88 yards — fifth-most for any quarterback making his first career start in the Super Bowl era — and scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second half.

"I thought he got to fully express all the things that he has, using his legs, you know, being aggressive down the field," Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "Like him, like a number of players tonight, there's going to be a lot of takeaways and things that we're going to like, things we want to improve on. But what I can tell you is we got one hell of a competitor in him. We're just getting started with him and the guys."

The draft's second overall pick from LSU has already made an impression on his teammates, and not just for his athletic prowess.

"His ability to stay calm amongst adversity was very strong," guard Sam Cosmi said. "I didn't feel anything wavering or any panic or anything like that. There was a moment at the very end, we were in huddle during like a timeout and we kind of just looked at each other, like 'Hey man, we (have) something special here.'"

The Bucs knew he was a dangerous threat going in.

"You go put on his scramble reel from LSU, and it's kind of sickening," co-defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers said Thursday. "He's (not) just getting 5, he's getting 55. He is a problem when he decides to take off. He can make all the throws. You kind of see why he got drafted where he did. He's going to be a tremendous young player."

Daniels, 23, was a gifted runner at LSU — he rushed for 1,134 yards last year, averaging 8.4 yards a carry in the SEC, and he immediately became one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, playing in his 12th NFL season, said Daniels is "probably" the fastest quarterback he's faced in his career.

His elite scrambling translates easily to the pros, but commanding an NFL offense is another challenge entirely. That he didn't commit any turnovers is commendable, but there were plenty of missed opportunities. Washington struggled to move the ball consistently Sunday, going 2-for-8 on third downs. He barely connected with his receivers, completing a total of seven passes for 55 yards, getting just 17 from top receiver Terry McLaurin.

On the opening play of the second half, when Washington was still only down 16-7, Daniels took a rare deep shot down the left sideline, and while McLaurin had a step on Bucs corner Jamel Dean, Daniels had a little too much air on the throw and missed him incomplete. "One I wish I could have back," Daniels said after the game.

And while Daniels' scrambling is an unquestioned weapon, the Commanders will want to be careful not to expose him to too much risk of injury. He had 16 carries Sunday, four more than running back Brian Robinson, but said it didn't feel like too many or any kind of unnecessary concern, just part of his game. Twice, he was hit hard enough that his helmet flew off, one drawing a 15-yard penalty.

"I think that's a question for the coaches," he said of his usage, laughing. "They've got to determine that, but no, I got down, I got what I could get. You know, that one hit and the one on the goal line, that was nothing. I'm not going to go down for that. I got to score."

An NFL debut on the road against a three-time defending division champ can be a lot for any rookie, but Quinn said he saw a comfort and calm in Daniels that bodes well for his ability to handle himself and continue improving as the season progresses.

"In the game, he was exactly the same as back in Ashburn: confident, strong, clear-eyed about how to go attack, going down to the end," Quinn said. "He was just thinking and processing quickly. I would say we'll have a better assessment on that (Monday), but man, it was right in his wheelhouse."

Quinn said even with only one NFL game under his belt, Daniels has earned the respect of his teammates, a crucial step for any franchise leader, regardless of how dynamic a playmaker he is just off his talents on the field.

"They have such belief in him," Quinn said. "They here believe in him because of the work he's put in. It's one thing when somebody comes in, but you still have to prove it. Over the time here with these players, they love this guy and what he stands for as a competitior, as a teammate, the work. So that's why, man, he's going to go big."

