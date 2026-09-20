National Football League
Jay Glazer Details The Rams' Plan For Aaron Donald On Monday Night vs. Giants
National Football League

Jay Glazer Details The Rams' Plan For Aaron Donald On Monday Night vs. Giants

Updated Sep. 20, 2026 5:43 p.m. ET

After two years away from the game, Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will make his return on Monday night.

During "FOX NFL Sunday," insider Jay Glazer revealed the Rams' game plan for Aaron Donald against the New York Giants. Donald is not only expected to play, but he will get the start and operate on a rotation.

"I was texting with him last night, and he’s going to start in this game tomorrow night," Glazer said. "He’s going to play in a rotation. The last phase of him officially being back is just getting that first game under his belt."

Glazer also said that Donald told him that he’s planning to go out on the field, dominate and have fun.

More eyes will be on Donald than previously expected. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was placed on the injured reserve after Los Angeles' season-opening defeat to the 49ers. Garrett's knee did not respond well to his first game action of the season.

It doesn't sound like that injury will increase Donald's workload, though. The Rams still want to ease him back after two years off.

Los Angeles will need him on defense, though. The 49ers dominated the Rams in the season opener en route to a 27-7 victory in Melbourne, Australia. 

Myles Garrett (center) is going to miss at least the Rams' next four games. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images/Getty Images) (Set Number: X164949)

The next test for the Rams is a home matchup against the Giants, who looked extremely impressive in Week 1 by beating the Cowboys. Quarterback Jaxson Dart looked great, while running back Cam Skattebo powered an impressive Giants ground game.

Donald hasn’t played a snap since the 2024 NFC Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions. Now returning to action, the 10-time Pro Bowler and 8-time First-Team All-Pro still remains one of the most decorated and dominant defensive linemen in NFL history.

Throughout his 10-year career, Donald did nothing short of dominate. He was able to record 542 tackles, 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles along with capping off a legendary run by helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

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