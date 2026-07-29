Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson Holding In: Here's What To Know About RBs Situations

As NFL training camps open across the league, the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions begin their summer preparations with two of their star players present, but not participating in practice.

Running backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs reported to their respective team facilities on time but did not participate in initial team drills. Both players are seeking new contract extensions entering their fourth NFL season.

As training camps roll on, here's what you should know about the situations involving Gibbs and Robinson, along with what might be next.

Why Are Bijan Robinson And Jahmyr Gibbs Holding In?

Both Robinson and Gibbs are seeking multi-year contract extensions after three highly productive seasons.

Selected in the first round of the 2023 draft, both backs are eligible for new deals that reflect their roles as primary offensive anchors for their franchises.

"You guys know how we feel about Gibbs," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "This is both sides working through something."

Both players reported to camp to fulfill mandatory attendance requirements while their representatives negotiate with front office personnel.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 1,223 yards on five yards per carry last season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Gibbs, taken twelfth overall in 2023, has earned Pro Bowl honors in all three of his professional seasons. He has generated 5,029 yards from scrimmage and 49 total touchdowns for Detroit as both a runner and receiver.

Robinson has produced high-level output since being selected eighth overall in 2023. Across his first three seasons, he has accumulated 5,648 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns. Last season, he earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the NFL with 1,478 rushing yards and setting a Falcons franchise record with 2,298 yards from scrimmage.

Who Are The Highest Paid Running Backs In The NFL?

The market for top-tier running backs has risen in recent offseasons. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley leads the position with an average annual contract value of $20.6 million.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ranks second at $19 million per year, followed by Baltimore Ravens veteran Derrick Henry at $15 million annually and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $14 million per year.

Extensions for Robinson and Gibbs are expected to compete with or surpass the top of this market.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,478 yards on 5.2 yards per carry in 2025. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What Does A Fifth-Year Option Mean For Their Contracts?

A fifth-year option is a contract clause applying to first-round draft picks. Both Atlanta and Detroit exercised these options in April, locking in fully guaranteed contract years for the 2027 season.

Under the current structure, Gibbs earns slightly over $1 million in base salary this season, alongside a roster bonus exceeding $2 million, with his fifth-year option slated at $14.29 million in 2027. Robinson will earn a base salary of $1.145 million this season, alongside a roster bonus just over $2.5 million, with his fifth-year option set at $11.32 million in 2027.

While these options secure team control through 2027, both players are seeking long-term security before playing out their fourth season.

What Is The Difference Between A Hold-In And A Hold-Out?

A hold-in occurs when a player physically reports to training camp and attends in-person, but refrains from participating in full-contact practices or team drills.

By reporting to the facility, players avoid mandatory daily fines required under the collective bargaining agreement.

In contrast, a hold-out occurs when a player does not report to the team's facility entirely during mandatory sessions, resulting in daily financial penalties and other punishments.